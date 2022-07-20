Everest Re Group (RE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $9.31 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $10.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.32 by $1.99. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 12.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Everest Re Group to post $33 EPS for the current fiscal year and $39 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Everest Re Group Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of RE stock opened at $269.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $277.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.25. Everest Re Group has a fifty-two week low of $234.87 and a fifty-two week high of $308.20.

Everest Re Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from Everest Re Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is currently 19.66%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RE. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $343.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Everest Re Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RE. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 1,618.0% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 1,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the 1st quarter worth about $479,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Everest Re Group

(Get Rating)

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.