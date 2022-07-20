Everett Harris & Co. CA Has $511.93 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Everett Harris & Co. CA trimmed its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,660,437 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 5,107 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 7.3% of Everett Harris & Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $511,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $101,750,881,000 after acquiring an additional 8,108,943 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,107,118 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $43,313,705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027,306 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,401,940,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,181,533 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $19,231,292,000 after acquiring an additional 584,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,107,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258,613 shares during the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Microsoft Stock Up 2.1 %
Shares of MSFT stock opened at $259.53 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $241.51 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $260.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.93.
Microsoft Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Fundamental Research decreased their price target on Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $345.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.07.
About Microsoft
Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.
