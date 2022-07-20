Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) Shares Down 1.5%

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.41 and last traded at $7.41. Approximately 23,622 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,460,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.52.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Stock Down 17.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.17.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts predict that Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric by 236.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,719,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,479,000 after buying an additional 8,236,277 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,782,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,885,000 after buying an additional 20,833 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,429,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,926,000 after buying an additional 809,952 shares during the period. Corbin Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric by 2,253.6% in the fourth quarter. Corbin Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,236,000 after buying an additional 2,406,800 shares during the period. Finally, Maso Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $6,650,000.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Gardena, California.

