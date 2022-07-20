Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) Shares Down 1.5%

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.41 and last traded at $7.41. Approximately 23,622 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,460,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.52.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.17.
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts predict that Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Gardena, California.
