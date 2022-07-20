Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Shares Up 8.7%

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 8.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.12 and last traded at $7.11. 74,778 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 10,512,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.54.

Several research firms have recently commented on FTCH. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Farfetch from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Farfetch from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Societe Generale lowered their price target on shares of Farfetch from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Farfetch from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Farfetch from $56.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

Farfetch Stock Up 15.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 3.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.16.

Farfetch last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.02). Farfetch had a net margin of 73.70% and a return on equity of 1,826.57%. The business had revenue of $514.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Farfetch's revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTCH. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Farfetch during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Farfetch during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Farfetch during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Farfetch by 31.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Farfetch by 1,736.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. 81.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

