Fermata Advisors LLC Sells 758 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Fermata Advisors LLC cut its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,376 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 758 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $1,535,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $364.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $350.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.07.

Microsoft Stock Performance

MSFT opened at $259.53 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $241.51 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $260.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $284.38.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

