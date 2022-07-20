Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR) Insider Kevin Havelock Acquires 2,000 Shares of Stock

Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR – Get Rating) insider Kevin Havelock bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 957 ($11.44) per share, with a total value of £19,140 ($22,881.05).

Fevertree Drinks Stock Up 13.7 %

Shares of LON:FEVR opened at GBX 1,048 ($12.53) on Wednesday. Fevertree Drinks PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 804.50 ($9.62) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,871 ($34.32). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,407 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,783.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of £1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,757.89.

FEVR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($23.91) price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Barclays lowered shares of Fevertree Drinks to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 3,030 ($36.22) to GBX 1,000 ($11.95) in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Fevertree Drinks to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 3,060 ($36.58) to GBX 900 ($10.76) in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 3,100 ($37.06) to GBX 900 ($10.76) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($22.71) target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,483.33 ($17.73).

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, Clementine tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, and cola distillers.

