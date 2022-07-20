Financial Analysis: DynTek (OTCMKTS:DYNE) and Visa (NYSE:V)

DynTek (OTCMKTS:DYNE – Get Rating) and Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.8% of Visa shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of DynTek shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Visa shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares DynTek and Visa’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DynTek N/A N/A N/A Visa 51.10% 42.89% 17.63%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DynTek 0 0 0 0 N/A Visa 0 4 19 0 2.83

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for DynTek and Visa, as reported by MarketBeat.

Visa has a consensus target price of $263.13, suggesting a potential upside of 23.15%. Given Visa’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Visa is more favorable than DynTek.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DynTek and Visa’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DynTek N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Visa $24.11 billion 16.85 $12.31 billion $6.36 33.59

Visa has higher revenue and earnings than DynTek.

Risk & Volatility

DynTek has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Visa has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Visa beats DynTek on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DynTek

DynTek, Inc. provides professional information technology services to mid-market commercial businesses, state and local government agencies, and educational institutions. It offers infrastructure and data center solutions, including advanced networking, security, server virtualization, and servers and storage solutions; and Microsoft platform solutions comprising management and virtualization, messaging, communications, desktop, data platform, identity and security, portals and collaboration, and midmarket solutions. The company also provides endpoint computing solutions, such as desktop and application, application and desktop virtualization, and desktop management solutions; and talent acquisition and staff augmentation solutions. In addition, it engages in value-added resale of hardware and software products. The company was formerly known as TekInsight, Inc. and changed its name to DynTek, Inc. in December 2001. DynTek, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

About Visa

Visa Inc. operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. In addition, the company offers card products, platforms, and value-added services. It provides its services under the Visa, Visa Electron, Interlink, VPAY, and PLUS brands. Visa Inc. has a strategic agreement with Ooredoo to provide an enhanced payment experience for Visa cardholders and Ooredoo customers in Qatar. Visa Inc. was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

