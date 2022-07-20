Financial Contrast: Web Blockchain Media (OTCMKTS:WEBB) and Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP)

Web Blockchain Media (OTCMKTS:WEBB – Get Rating) and Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.5% of Simulations Plus shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.5% of Web Blockchain Media shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.1% of Simulations Plus shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Web Blockchain Media alerts:

Volatility & Risk

Web Blockchain Media has a beta of -0.02, suggesting that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Simulations Plus has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Web Blockchain Media N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Simulations Plus $46.47 million 25.62 $9.78 million $0.57 103.19

This table compares Web Blockchain Media and Simulations Plus’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Simulations Plus has higher revenue and earnings than Web Blockchain Media.

Profitability

This table compares Web Blockchain Media and Simulations Plus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Web Blockchain Media N/A N/A N/A Simulations Plus 22.74% 6.91% 6.46%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Web Blockchain Media and Simulations Plus, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Web Blockchain Media 0 0 0 0 N/A Simulations Plus 0 1 1 0 2.50

Simulations Plus has a consensus target price of $60.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.01%.

Summary

Simulations Plus beats Web Blockchain Media on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Web Blockchain Media

(Get Rating)

Web Blockchain Media Inc. engages in television production, Internet, and streaming media with crypto, blockchain, and fin-tech space. The company is based in Studio City, California.

About Simulations Plus

(Get Rating)

Simulations Plus, Inc. develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. It operates through four segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym, and Lixoft. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products. It also provides products based on mechanistic and mathematical models, such as DILIsym, a quantitative systems pharmacology software; NAFLDsym; IPFsym; RENAsym; and MITOsym. In addition, the company provides Absorption, Distribution, Metabolism, Excretion, and Toxicity Predictor for chemistry-based computer program that takes molecular structures as inputs and predicts their properties; and MedChem Designer, as well as modeling and simulation products comprising MonolixSuite and PKPlus. Further, it provides population modeling and simulation contract research services; training and consulting services designed to accelerate pharmacometrics studies; and clinical-pharmacology-based consulting services in support of regulatory submissions. The company serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agrochemical, cosmetics, and food companies, as well as academic and regulatory agencies. Simulations Plus, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Lancaster, California.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Web Blockchain Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Web Blockchain Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.