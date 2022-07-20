FinWise Bancorp (FINW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $25.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.63 million. On average, analysts expect FinWise Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FinWise Bancorp stock opened at $9.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. FinWise Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.78 and a 52-week high of $21.86.

In other FinWise Bancorp news, VP David Tilis acquired 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.96 per share, with a total value of $45,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 317,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,753,958.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in FinWise Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in FinWise Bancorp during the first quarter worth $111,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in FinWise Bancorp during the first quarter worth $122,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in FinWise Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of FinWise Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.84% of the company’s stock.

FinWise Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for FinWise Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand, NOW, money market, and checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposits.

