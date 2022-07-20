First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 169,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 112,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 107,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,140,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $396,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 252,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,027,000 after acquiring an additional 8,061 shares in the last quarter.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Stock Performance
First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock opened at $42.67 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.42. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12 month low of $39.45 and a 12 month high of $51.64.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Increases Dividend
