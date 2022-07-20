FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) Trading 3.9% Higher

FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NYSE:FCFS – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $67.38 and last traded at $67.15. 191,415 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 273,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.62.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on FirstCash in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
FirstCash Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.16.
FirstCash Company Profile
FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.
