FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) Trading 3.9% Higher

FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NYSE:FCFS – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $67.38 and last traded at $67.15. 191,415 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 273,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.62.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on FirstCash in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

FirstCash ( NYSE:FCFS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $659.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.59 million.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

