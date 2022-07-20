Ford Motor (F) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 27th. Analysts expect Ford Motor to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.39 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 8.57%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ford Motor to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE F opened at $12.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.93. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $25.87. The company has a market cap of $50.61 billion, a PE ratio of 4.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

In related news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $214,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,947,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,517,792,839.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Ford Motor news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,349,018.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $214,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,947,494 shares in the company, valued at $2,517,792,839.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock worth $402,881,320. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of F. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 10,759 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,838 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 13,309 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on F shares. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays lowered Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Ford Motor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.94.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

