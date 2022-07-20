Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $2,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,186,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,496,000 after buying an additional 237,761 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,535,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,988,000 after buying an additional 1,611,069 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,475,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,800,000 after buying an additional 428,790 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,559,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,856,000 after buying an additional 37,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,516,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,106,000 after buying an additional 4,156 shares during the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FCPT shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Four Corners Property Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Four Corners Property Trust Trading Up 1.7 %

FCPT opened at $27.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.09. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.24 and a 1-year high of $30.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 0.84.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 42.15% and a return on equity of 9.52%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Four Corners Property Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 118.75%.

Four Corners Property Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

