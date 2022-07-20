Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Trading Down 1.6%

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) shares fell 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.03 and last traded at $23.09. 3,445 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 568,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.46.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have issued reports on FMS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €48.70 ($49.19) to €51.00 ($51.52) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.30 to $33.70 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.51.
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Trading Up 2.8 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.81 and its 200-day moving average is $30.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.7093 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.00%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMS. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 36.0% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 26.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 0.3% in the second quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 199,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 9.0% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.
