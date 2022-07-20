Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Trading Down 1.6%

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) shares fell 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.03 and last traded at $23.09. 3,445 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 568,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on FMS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €48.70 ($49.19) to €51.00 ($51.52) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.30 to $33.70 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.51.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Trading Up 2.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.81 and its 200-day moving average is $30.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Cuts Dividend

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ( NYSE:FMS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.08. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.7093 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMS. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 36.0% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 26.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 0.3% in the second quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 199,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 9.0% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

