FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $57.93

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $57.93 and traded as high as $60.95. FRP shares last traded at $60.65, with a volume of 16,669 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FRP in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.25 and its 200 day moving average is $57.93. The company has a market capitalization of $571.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,010.83 and a beta of 0.57.

FRP ( NASDAQ:FRPH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.71 million during the quarter. FRP had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 0.12%.

In other FRP news, EVP John D. Milton, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.77 per share, for a total transaction of $56,770.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 3,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,852.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other FRP news, President David H. Devilliers, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of FRP stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.02, for a total transaction of $118,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 31,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,866,979.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Milton, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.77 per share, with a total value of $56,770.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 3,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,852.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,350 shares of company stock worth $444,932. Company insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRPH. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of FRP in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of FRP in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in FRP by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in FRP by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robotti Robert increased its holdings in FRP by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 26,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 47.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment owns various properties comprising approximately 15,000 acres under lease for mining rents or royalties primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.

