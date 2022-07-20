Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:GLPEY)

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Galp Energia, SGPS in a research note issued on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now expects that the energy company will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.30. The consensus estimate for Galp Energia, SGPS’s current full-year earnings is $0.80 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Galp Energia, SGPS’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GLPEY. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from €12.50 ($12.63) to €13.00 ($13.13) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from €12.20 ($12.32) to €11.50 ($11.62) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from €13.00 ($13.13) to €14.00 ($14.14) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.20.

GLPEY opened at $5.11 on Tuesday. Galp Energia, SGPS has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $6.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -510.50 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.0833 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Galp Energia, SGPS’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,700.00%.

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as an integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Industrial & Energy Management, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

