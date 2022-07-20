Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Buys 1,334 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,922 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.7% of Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $1,535,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $259.53 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.38. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $241.51 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Microsoft from $372.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.07.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

