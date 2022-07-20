General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in General Mills were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.3% in the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.5% in the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 25,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.4% in the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 11,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on General Mills from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on General Mills from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

General Mills Stock Up 0.6 %

In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $168,358.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,715.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other General Mills news, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $837,226.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,565.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $168,358.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,715.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 42,737 shares of company stock worth $3,217,260 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:GIS opened at $74.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.37. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.67 and a 1-year high of $76.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.15.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 14.25%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.87%.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.