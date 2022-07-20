Genflow Biosciences plc (LON:GENF) Insider Eric Leire Buys 308,999 Shares

Genflow Biosciences plc (LON:GENF – Get Rating) insider Eric Leire purchased 308,999 shares of Genflow Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £9,269.97 ($11,081.85).
Genflow Biosciences Price Performance
Genflow Biosciences plc has a 1 year low of GBX 2.03 ($0.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 13.50 ($0.16).
About Genflow Biosciences
