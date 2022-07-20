Genflow Biosciences plc (LON:GENF) Insider Eric Leire Buys 308,999 Shares

Genflow Biosciences plc (LON:GENF – Get Rating) insider Eric Leire purchased 308,999 shares of Genflow Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £9,269.97 ($11,081.85).

Genflow Biosciences Price Performance

Genflow Biosciences plc has a 1 year low of GBX 2.03 ($0.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 13.50 ($0.16).

About Genflow Biosciences

Genflow Biosciences plc operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on developing biological interventions aimed at tackling the effects of ageing, slowing or halting the ageing process, and reducing the incidence of age-related diseases with increase in health span. Its lead compound is GF-1002, a suspension of an adeno-associated viral vector-based gene therapy for intravenous infusion.

