GFL Environmental (GFL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 4.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. On average, analysts expect GFL Environmental to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GFL Environmental Stock Performance

Shares of GFL stock opened at $25.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of -36.03 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. GFL Environmental has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $43.71.

GFL Environmental Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Monday, July 18th will be issued a $0.012 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.94%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in GFL Environmental by 718.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the 1st quarter worth $271,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in GFL Environmental by 49.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares during the period. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in GFL Environmental in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities increased their price target on GFL Environmental from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.63.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

