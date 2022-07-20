GFL Environmental (GFL) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 27th. Analysts expect GFL Environmental to post earnings of C$0.19 per share for the quarter.

GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.32 billion.

GFL opened at C$33.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.93, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$35.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$38.22. GFL Environmental has a 12 month low of C$31.57 and a 12 month high of C$54.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 18th will be issued a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 15th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.52%.

Several research firms have commented on GFL. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on GFL Environmental in a report on Friday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$42.00 price target for the company. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of GFL Environmental to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$51.94.

In other news, Director Arun Nayar purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$37.21 per share, with a total value of C$372,054.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 48,205 shares in the company, valued at C$1,793,490.16.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

