GFL Environmental (GFL) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 27th. Analysts expect GFL Environmental to post earnings of C$0.19 per share for the quarter.
GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.32 billion.
GFL Environmental Stock Up 2.2 %
GFL opened at C$33.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.93, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$35.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$38.22. GFL Environmental has a 12 month low of C$31.57 and a 12 month high of C$54.01.
GFL Environmental Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have commented on GFL. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on GFL Environmental in a report on Friday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$42.00 price target for the company. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of GFL Environmental to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$51.94.
Insider Activity at GFL Environmental
In other news, Director Arun Nayar purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$37.21 per share, with a total value of C$372,054.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 48,205 shares in the company, valued at C$1,793,490.16.
About GFL Environmental
GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.
Featured Stories
- Ford Races Higher: Has The Stock Finally Bottomed?
- A Dose of AbbVie Stock Can Help Your Bear Market Portfolio
- PayPal Stock is Attempting to Put in the Floor
- These Consumer Stocks Will Thrive And Here’s Why
- High-Yield Dividend Hasbro May Have Hit Bottom
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.