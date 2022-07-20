GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Stock Price Up 16%

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 16% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.29 and last traded at $13.20. Approximately 238 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 94,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GHRS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on GH Research in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on GH Research from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.54.

GH Research Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $575.42 million and a P/E ratio of -39.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GH Research

GH Research ( NASDAQ:GHRS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GH Research PLC will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHRS. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in GH Research by 278.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 10,474 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in GH Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,168,000. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new stake in GH Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,651,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in GH Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,256,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in GH Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GH Research Company Profile

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

