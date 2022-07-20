Girard Partners LTD. Has $6.33 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Girard Partners LTD. reduced its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,951 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 65,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,638,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 120,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,384,000 after acquiring an additional 23,224 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 12,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 88,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,651,000 after purchasing an additional 5,469 shares in the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,161 shares of company stock worth $13,895,302. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.29.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $171.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $451.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.63. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.37.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

