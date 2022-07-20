Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating) shares were down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.76 and last traded at $5.76. Approximately 353 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 614,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Global Business Travel Group in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock.

Get Global Business Travel Group alerts:

Global Business Travel Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Insider Transactions at Global Business Travel Group

In other Global Business Travel Group news, CEO Paul G. Abbott purchased 17,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $122,753.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 17,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,753.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director James Peter Bush bought 5,000 shares of Global Business Travel Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.05 per share, with a total value of $35,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul G. Abbott bought 17,739 shares of Global Business Travel Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $122,753.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,753.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Global Business Travel Group Company Profile

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and corporate clients, travel content suppliers, and third-party travel agencies. Its platform manages travel, expenses, and meetings and events for companies.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Business Travel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Business Travel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.