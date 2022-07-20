Global Crossing Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:JETMF) versus SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Financial Review

Global Crossing Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:JETMF – Get Rating) and SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Global Crossing Airlines Group has a beta of 24.83, suggesting that its stock price is 2,383% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SkyWest has a beta of 1.78, suggesting that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Global Crossing Airlines Group and SkyWest, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Crossing Airlines Group 0 0 0 0 N/A SkyWest 0 4 1 0 2.20

Valuation & Earnings

SkyWest has a consensus target price of $38.20, suggesting a potential upside of 69.55%. Given SkyWest’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SkyWest is more favorable than Global Crossing Airlines Group.

This table compares Global Crossing Airlines Group and SkyWest’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Crossing Airlines Group $14.29 million 2.45 -$19.82 million N/A N/A SkyWest $2.71 billion 0.42 $111.91 million $1.85 12.18

SkyWest has higher revenue and earnings than Global Crossing Airlines Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.3% of SkyWest shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of SkyWest shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Global Crossing Airlines Group and SkyWest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Crossing Airlines Group N/A -284.02% -60.52% SkyWest 3.22% 6.95% 2.24%

Summary

SkyWest beats Global Crossing Airlines Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Crossing Airlines Group

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. operates in the airline business. The company operates a US Part 121 flag and charter airline using the Airbus A320 family of aircraft that provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. It also rents office spaces. It focuses to fly as an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance and wet lease charter airline serving the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin American markets. The company is based in Miami, Florida.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc. is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines. ExpressJet Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines and American Airlines. Based in St. George, Utah, SkyWest employs nearly 17,000 employees.

