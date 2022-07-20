Global Dividend Growth Split (TSE:GDV) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Global Dividend Growth Split Corp. (TSE:GDV – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as 10.62 and last traded at 10.62. Approximately 15,003 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 55,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at 10.50.

Global Dividend Growth Split Stock Up 1.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is 10.58 and its 200 day moving average price is 11.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.30 million and a PE ratio of 2.91.

Global Dividend Growth Split Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.30%. Global Dividend Growth Split’s payout ratio is 32.88%.

About Global Dividend Growth Split

