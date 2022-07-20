Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-one brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-one have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $178.48.
Several brokerages have recently commented on GPN. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Global Payments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $155.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stephens began coverage on Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock.
Insider Activity at Global Payments
In other Global Payments news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $2,114,385.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,726,121.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Payments
Global Payments Stock Up 4.4 %
Shares of GPN opened at $118.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.89, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Global Payments has a one year low of $105.52 and a one year high of $195.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.28.
Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 11.66%. Global Payments’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Global Payments Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.65%.
About Global Payments
Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.
