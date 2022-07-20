Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Posted by on Jul 20th, 2022

Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPNGet Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-one brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-one have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $178.48.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GPN. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Global Payments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $155.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stephens began coverage on Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock.

Insider Activity at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $2,114,385.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,726,121.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Payments

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Global Payments by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 29,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,973,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,018,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,433,000 after buying an additional 31,217 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 4,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 557,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,334,000 after buying an additional 170,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of GPN opened at $118.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.89, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Global Payments has a one year low of $105.52 and a one year high of $195.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.28.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPNGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 11.66%. Global Payments’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.65%.

About Global Payments

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Global Payments (NYSE:GPN)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.