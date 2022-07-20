Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 33,879 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 703,951 shares.The stock last traded at $28.26 and had previously closed at $26.91.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.12.

Institutional Trading of Global X Copper Miners ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COPX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth $97,000.

About Global X Copper Miners ETF

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

