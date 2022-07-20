Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Shares Acquired by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) by 696.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,445 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Golden Entertainment were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 99,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Golden Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

GDEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.33.

GDEN opened at $40.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 2.57. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.21 and a 52-week high of $59.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.28.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $273.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.60 million. Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 55.22%. Equities analysts anticipate that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Maryland Casino Resort, and Distributed Gaming. The Nevada Casino Resorts segment comprises of destination casino resort properties that include various food and beverage outlets, entertainment venues, and other amenities.

