GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 111,838 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 2,089,669 shares.The stock last traded at $6.52 and had previously closed at $6.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EAF has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of GrafTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

GrafTech International Trading Up 12.0 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

GrafTech International Announces Dividend

GrafTech International ( NYSE:EAF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $366.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.00 million. GrafTech International had a net margin of 29.39% and a negative return on equity of 557.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GrafTech International

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of GrafTech International by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of GrafTech International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of GrafTech International by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in GrafTech International by 5.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in GrafTech International in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

