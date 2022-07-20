Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) Short Interest Down 18.4% in June

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 98,700 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the June 15th total of 121,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMAB. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. 8.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on OMAB shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.67.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Stock Performance

Shares of OMAB stock opened at $48.13 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.34. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a one year low of $44.86 and a one year high of $63.06.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 29.49%. The business had revenue of $107.59 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

