Guardian Investment Management Sells 100 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Guardian Investment Management decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,340 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 4.2% of Guardian Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $1,535,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. TFO TDC LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $259.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $241.51 and a one year high of $349.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.38.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MSFT. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $350.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.07.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

