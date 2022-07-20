Hammond Power Solutions (OTCMKTS:HMDPF) Shares Down 10.4%

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMDPF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 10.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as 10.89 and last traded at 10.89. 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 1,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at 12.15.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$15.50 target price on shares of Hammond Power Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.
The business’s 50-day moving average is 11.90.
Hammond Power Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells custom electrical engineered magnetics, standard electrical dry-types, cast resins, liquid filled transformers, and wound magnetic products for electrical and electronic industries. The company offers autotransformers, buck-boost transformers, control transformers, distribution transformers, drive isolation transformers, encapsulated transformers, furnace transformers, multi-pulse transformers, pad mounted transformers, regulating transformers, and medium voltage distribution transformers, as well as reactors, active harmonic filters, dV/dT filters, and unitized substations.
