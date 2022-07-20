Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,026 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,831,492 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,367,456,000 after purchasing an additional 71,404 shares during the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Apple by 8.7% during the first quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 212,708 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $37,141,000 after buying an additional 16,978 shares during the last quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management raised its holdings in Apple by 4.9% during the first quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 28,282 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,938,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 37,075 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,474,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 307,340 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $53,665,000 after acquiring an additional 31,327 shares in the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Fundamental Research reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $179.32 to $175.24 and set an “average” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $130.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Apple from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Apple Trading Up 2.7 %

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,151,454.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $151.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.04 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.43.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.94%.

Apple announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.