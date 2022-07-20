Head to Head Comparison: EVI Industries (EVI) versus Its Peers

EVI Industries (NYSE:EVI – Get Rating) is one of 63 public companies in the “Personal services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare EVI Industries to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares EVI Industries and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|EVI Industries
|$242.01 million
|$8.38 million
|13.24
|EVI Industries Competitors
|$686.58 million
|$58.98 million
|479.08
EVI Industries’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than EVI Industries. EVI Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Risk and Volatility
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for EVI Industries and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|EVI Industries
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|EVI Industries Competitors
|183
|810
|1449
|63
|2.56
As a group, “Personal services” companies have a potential upside of 50.41%. Given EVI Industries’ peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe EVI Industries has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
33.7% of EVI Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.9% of shares of all “Personal services” companies are held by institutional investors. 53.7% of EVI Industries shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.7% of shares of all “Personal services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Profitability
This table compares EVI Industries and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|EVI Industries
|3.76%
|8.49%
|4.97%
|EVI Industries Competitors
|-24.51%
|341.98%
|-3.97%
Summary
EVI Industries peers beat EVI Industries on 7 of the 10 factors compared.
About EVI Industries
EVI Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, distributes, sells, rents, and leases commercial, industrial, and vended laundry and dry cleaning equipment, and steam and hot water boilers in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, Latin America, and Asia. The company sells and/or leases its customers commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications. It also supplies related replacement parts and accessories; and provides installation, maintenance, and repair services to government, institutional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. The company was formerly known as EnviroStar, Inc. and changed its name to EVI Industries, Inc. in December 2018. EVI Industries, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is based in Miami, Florida.
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for EVI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.