Head-To-Head Survey: Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) versus AppLovin (NYSE:APP)

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) and Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for AppLovin and Internet Initiative Japan, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AppLovin 0 0 15 0 3.00 Internet Initiative Japan 0 1 0 0 2.00

AppLovin currently has a consensus price target of $82.07, suggesting a potential upside of 133.14%. Given AppLovin’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe AppLovin is more favorable than Internet Initiative Japan.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AppLovin -2.50% 5.49% 2.09% Internet Initiative Japan 6.92% 15.62% 6.93%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares AppLovin and Internet Initiative Japan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

AppLovin has a beta of 2.61, meaning that its stock price is 161% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Internet Initiative Japan has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

43.3% of AppLovin shares are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of AppLovin shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Internet Initiative Japan shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AppLovin and Internet Initiative Japan’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AppLovin $2.79 billion 4.74 $35.45 million ($0.19) -185.26 Internet Initiative Japan $2.02 billion 1.74 $139.48 million $1.53 24.46

Internet Initiative Japan has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AppLovin. AppLovin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Internet Initiative Japan, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

AppLovin beats Internet Initiative Japan on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction. Its business clients include various advertisers, publishers, internet platforms, and others. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

About Internet Initiative Japan

Internet Initiative Japan Inc. provides Internet connectivity, WAN, outsourcing, systems integration, and network-related equipment sales services in Japan. It operates through two segments, Network Services and Systems Integration Business, and ATM Operation Business. The company offers mobile communication and remote access/telework services; WAN/network services, including SDN, multi-cloud network, closed connection, internet VPN, SEIL, remote access, wireless LAN, and GIGA-school; leased line and broadband services; IIJ DNS platform, and domain name registration and maintenance services; IIJ access ID management, dial-up access, and IIJ IPv6 fiber access services; and security solutions for IIJ managed firewall, DDoS protection, and managed IPS/IDS services. It also provides cloud solutions, such as HaaS/IaaS, cloud storage, monitoring/operation, virtual desktop, Paas/Saas, IoT/M2M, ID management and authentication, network, global, mobile, license, and specialized solutions, as well as IIJ cloud exchange and IIJ cloud integration solutions; network, mail, and web security, endpoint, security assessment/consulting, web and mail hosting, online storage, content delivery/CDN/CMS, and system integration; IoT services and solutions in the field of industrial, agriculture, energy, and IoT-oriented mobile communication; industry-specific solution; content delivery; and global/privacy products. In addition, the company offers IT outsourcing, IIJ consulting, cognitive factory, IIJ private cloud, network solutions, IIJ security audit, IIJ malware analysis, IIJ content management, cloud integration solution for Microsoft and AWS, Microsoft 365 transition support solution, data center service, and data center construction engineering solutions, as well as DX edge services. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

