Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 218,719 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 3,851,508 shares.The stock last traded at $25.26 and had previously closed at $24.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Capital One Financial began coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Down 0.0 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.59 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Healthcare Realty Trust ( NYSE:HR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.17). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $142.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th were paid a $0.201 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 13th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Healthcare Realty Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 479.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,767,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,500,000 after buying an additional 4,772,676 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,048,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,409,000. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 55.7% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 7,453,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,820,000 after buying an additional 2,667,613 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 107.1% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 4,250,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,626,000 after buying an additional 2,198,390 shares during the period. 96.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.