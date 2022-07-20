Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.63.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HCSG. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 929,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,534,000 after purchasing an additional 78,241 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 403.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 329,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCSG opened at $18.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.30. Healthcare Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.75 and a fifty-two week high of $31.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.18 and a beta of 0.33.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $426.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 193.19%.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

