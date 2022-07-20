Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 10,827 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 129,714 shares.The stock last traded at $28.69 and had previously closed at $28.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on HSII. StockNews.com downgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Heidrick & Struggles International Stock Up 5.0 %

The company has a market cap of $592.78 million, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.08 and a 200-day moving average of $37.70.

Heidrick & Struggles International Announces Dividend

Heidrick & Struggles International ( NASDAQ:HSII Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.09). Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 25.83%. The company had revenue of $283.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSII. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 143.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 264,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,475,000 after buying an additional 155,758 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 380.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 187,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,190,000 after buying an additional 148,285 shares during the last quarter. Applied Fundamental Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Applied Fundamental Research LLC now owns 575,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,781,000 after buying an additional 104,084 shares during the last quarter. Friess Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 1st quarter valued at $3,662,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 501,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,946,000 after buying an additional 81,079 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

