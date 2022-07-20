HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Shares Gap Up to $22.65

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.65, but opened at $23.98. HighPeak Energy shares last traded at $24.06, with a volume of 1,046 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Roth Capital boosted their price target on HighPeak Energy from $32.50 to $38.75 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

HighPeak Energy Trading Up 3.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.69 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.29 and a 200-day moving average of $24.32.

HighPeak Energy Dividend Announcement

HighPeak Energy ( NASDAQ:HPK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.19). HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $92.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.69 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. HighPeak Energy’s payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

Insider Transactions at HighPeak Energy

In related news, CFO Steven W. Tholen purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.65 per share, for a total transaction of $246,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HighPeak Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HPK. Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in HighPeak Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $747,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 58,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 22,914 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HighPeak Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $1,464,000. 14.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HighPeak Energy

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 64,213 MBoe of proved reserves.

