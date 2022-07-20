Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST) Trading Up 4.7%

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.17 and last traded at $17.12. Approximately 10,379,259 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 8,925,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.35.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have weighed in on HST shares. StockNews.com raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.
Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 4.7 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.89.
Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Host Hotels & Resorts (HST)
- Ford Races Higher: Has The Stock Finally Bottomed?
- PayPal Stock is Attempting to Put in the Floor
- A Dose of AbbVie Stock Can Help Your Bear Market Portfolio
- These Consumer Stocks Will Thrive And Here’s Why
- High-Yield Dividend Hasbro May Have Hit Bottom
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.