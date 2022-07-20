Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST) Trading Up 4.7%

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.17 and last traded at $17.12. Approximately 10,379,259 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 8,925,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HST shares. StockNews.com raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 4.7 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.89.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:HST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $948.05 million.

(Get Rating)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.