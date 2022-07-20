Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Hudbay Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Hudbay Minerals from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.06.

Hudbay Minerals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HBM opened at $3.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Hudbay Minerals has a 1-year low of $3.08 and a 1-year high of $8.75. The company has a market capitalization of $927.09 million, a P/E ratio of -7.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hudbay Minerals ( NYSE:HBM Get Rating ) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 7.69% and a positive return on equity of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $378.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.00 million. Research analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Hudbay Minerals by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 122.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 122.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,899 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the first quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

