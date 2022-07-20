Humana (HUM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $7.67 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.83 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $23.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.54 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Humana to post $25 EPS for the current fiscal year and $28 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HUM stock opened at $495.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $453.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $436.21. The company has a market cap of $62.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.80. Humana has a twelve month low of $351.20 and a twelve month high of $497.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 13.36%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HUM. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Humana from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group upgraded Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $486.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Humana from $512.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $548.00 price target on Humana in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $499.61.

In related news, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 3,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.68, for a total value of $1,443,472.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,517.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Humana news, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 3,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.68, for a total transaction of $1,443,472.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,517.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Samir Deshpande sold 3,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.19, for a total transaction of $1,718,089.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,636.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,644 shares of company stock worth $4,702,360 in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Humana by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Humana by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Humana by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

