ICL Group (ICL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. ICL Group had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 16.06%. On average, analysts expect ICL Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
ICL Group Price Performance
ICL stock opened at $9.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ICL Group has a 12-month low of $6.43 and a 12-month high of $12.96.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 1,091.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the first quarter worth about $214,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the first quarter worth about $139,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ICL Group by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,542,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,686,000 after acquiring an additional 711,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in ICL Group by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 442,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,299,000 after acquiring an additional 68,126 shares in the last quarter.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ICL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ICL Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on ICL Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.
ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.
