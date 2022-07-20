ICON Public (ICLR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 27th. Analysts expect ICON Public to post earnings of $2.52 per share for the quarter. ICON Public has set its FY22 guidance at $11.55 to $11.95 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. ICON Public had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 11.33%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect ICON Public to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.
ICON Public Trading Up 4.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ ICLR opened at $213.53 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $214.53 and its 200-day moving average is $235.05. The stock has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.95. ICON Public has a twelve month low of $196.34 and a twelve month high of $313.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ICON Public stock. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in ICON Public were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.
