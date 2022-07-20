Iconic Minerals (CVE:ICM) Trading Up 19%

Iconic Minerals Ltd. (CVE:ICM – Get Rating) shares were up 19% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 144,816 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 90,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Iconic Minerals Trading Down 11.5 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.45.

About Iconic Minerals

Iconic Minerals Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold and lithium properties in Nevada and Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in the Hercules project located in Lyon County; and 50% interests in the New Pass project located in Churchill County and Squaw creek property located to the north of Battle Mountain in Nevada.

