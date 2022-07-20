IMI plc (LON:IMI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

IMI plc (LON:IMI – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,575 ($18.83).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on IMI from GBX 2,070 ($24.75) to GBX 1,750 ($20.92) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($23.91) price objective on shares of IMI in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on IMI from GBX 2,050 ($24.51) to GBX 2,000 ($23.91) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

IMI Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of IMI stock opened at GBX 1,252 ($14.97) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.08. The firm has a market cap of £3.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,715.07. IMI has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,137 ($13.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,878 ($22.45). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,267.51 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,403.61.

About IMI

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

