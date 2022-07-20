Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$68.06.

IMO has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Imperial Oil to C$79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. National Bankshares cut their target price on Imperial Oil from C$93.00 to C$86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Raymond James upped their target price on Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, CSFB increased their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

IMO stock opened at C$57.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$63.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$59.52. Imperial Oil has a 12-month low of C$30.64 and a 12-month high of C$72.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.26. The company has a market cap of C$36.83 billion and a PE ratio of 12.31.

Imperial Oil ( TSE:IMO Get Rating ) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.70 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.46 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 9.7799997 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.47%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

