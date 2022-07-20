Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,801 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,175,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,441,000 after acquiring an additional 102,934 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 31,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 3,778 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $327,000. MKT Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 6,230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Price Performance

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Cuts Dividend

Shares of ILPT opened at $9.84 on Wednesday. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.46 and a fifty-two week high of $28.66. The company has a market capitalization of $643.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a current ratio of 7.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.67%.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Profile

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

