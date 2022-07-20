Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after JMP Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $190.00 to $150.00. The stock had previously closed at $91.76, but opened at $89.80. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock. Innovative Industrial Properties shares last traded at $88.49, with a volume of 2,586 shares.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on IIPR. Wolfe Research cut Innovative Industrial Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research cut their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.60.

Institutional Trading of Innovative Industrial Properties

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.68. The company has a current ratio of 28.15, a quick ratio of 28.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.81.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by ($0.59). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 54.43% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $64.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.86%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.93%.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

